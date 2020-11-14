Skunk tests positive for rabies in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed a skunk tested positive for rabies near the 1600 block of Pine Drive on Pueblo’s south side.

Skunks in the area have been seen acting aggressive and attacking dogs, according to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE).

“Rabies has been found in wild skunks, bats, and other animals throughout the city and county of Pueblo,” stated Vicki Carlton, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Carlton added, “Wild animals, including skunks are to be left alone and not touched.”

The PDPHE says if you encounter wildlife, immediately remove yourself and pets from the area. Skunks need to be tested for rabies if they come into contact with humans or pets.

Rabies is caused by a virus transmitted by the bite of an infected animal. Rabies also can be transmitted if the animal’s saliva gets into a cut or break in the skin. “People can be exposed to rabies when they assist, feed, handle or come in contact with wild animals,” Carlton further explained.

Pet and livestock owners are highly encouraged to vaccinate animals against rabies through a licensed veterinarian.

“Dogs and cats that are not up to date on their vaccinations have an extremely high chance of getting infected and dying from rabies. These pets also pose a tremendous risk to humans because they can bring rabies into the home,” Carlton stated.

To avoid exposure to rabies:

Never touch a skunk or any other wild animal. Healthy skunks and raccoons typically come out in the evening. If the animals are out in the day, they may be sick. Children who find wild animals should leave them where they are, do not touch the wild animal, and tell an adult.

If you are bitten by a skunk or other wild animal, wash the bite thoroughly with soap and water then contact both your physician and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment

Making sure your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

For additional information about rabies call 719-583-4307. If you are in contact with an animal suspected to be positive with rabies, call 911.