Skiers frustrated as long call wait times plague Vail Resorts reservation system

Vail’s slopes were busy the opening weekend of operation as shown Saturday, Nov. 21, in Vail, Colo. Guests are reminded with early season conditions to follow all signage and ride in control in designated slow zones. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The CEO of Vail Resorts is apologizing as the company continues to face customer service challenges in light of its new reservation system.

Vail Resorts switched to a reservation-only system this season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The system helps ensure social distancing by limiting the number of people on the mountain per day at each resort. The system also prevented some pass holders from reserving their desired dates. Now, some customers are left trying to switch their dates or refund their passes.

In a letter to pass holders, CEO Rob Katz acknowledges the challenges the company faced in rolling out the new system this season. He adds, “but for all we got right, I would be remiss to ignore where we clearly fell short,” referencing the long call center and online chat wait times.

“There have been so many times I’ve spent hours and not accomplished anything,” said Kitty Horeis, an Epic Pass holder who has struggled to switch her reservation date.

Horeis says she has experienced website errors in addition to long call wait times. She and other pass holders have reported the online chat function disappearing or timing out when they attempt to speak with a customer service representative online.

In his letter, Katz says the call center experienced a more than fourfold increase in the number of guests needing assistance due to the pandemic. He says they doubled staff and introduced the online chat function, but the infrastructure was not designed to handle the volume they’ve received.

Vail Resorts is working to improve its system but it’s unclear when changes will be made and what pass holders should do to seek help in the meantime.

“I don’t know. I’m hoping they’ll just magically get fixed. You spend all this money and you can’t utilize it — it’s very frustrating,” said Horeis.