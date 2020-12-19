Skier killed in avalanche outside Crested Butte

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (KDVR) — A skier died in an avalanche outside Crested Butte on Friday.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), the avalanche occurred on the northeast end of the Anthracite Range in an area known as “Friendly Finish.” The location is west of Crested Butte.

Before descending the ridge, the victim — who was skiing alone — spoke with a pair of other skiers about their descent plans.

According to the CAIC, the other two skiers went down the mountain and returned to their parked snowmobile. They noticed the victim’s snowmobile was still parked.

The pair then snowmobiled to a viewpoint and saw a fresh avalanche in the area where the victim planned to descend.

Using a transceiver, the pair of skiers found the victim, who had been killed in the slide, CAIC said.

“Local volunteers and Crested Butte Search and Rescue facilitated the recovery and extrication,” CAIC said.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

This is the first known avalanche death in Colorado this season.