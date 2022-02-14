Skier drops 50-feet off cliff, gets buried in avalanche on Loveland Pass

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Summit County Rescue Group says a skier survived after getting caught in an avalanche on Sunday.

It happened around 12 p.m. near the west side of Loveland Pass. The Summit County Rescue Group said a mother and son on skis tried to retrieve a piece of rappel gear they left behind the day before when the rappelled to a ski chute known as “Butt Crack”.

The son traversed toward the top of the chute and cut across a steep slope below the ridge, and that’s when the avalanche was triggered, the rescue group said.

The rescue group said the victim took an estimated 200-to-300 foot ride in avalanche debris, which included an estimated 50-foot drop off a cliff.

The mother did not get caught in the avalanche and was able to reach her son in about ten minutes, according to the rescue group. When the mother found her son, he was buried up to his waist in snow with only minor injuries.

Several rescue groups, including the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment team, Arapahoe Basin Ski Patrol, and Flight For Life Colorado all responded to the avalanche. The Summit County Rescue Group said no services were needed, though, and the skiers were able to ski out on their own.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, more than 75% of avalanche deaths in our state are caused by people exploring and recreating in the backcountry. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center receives approximately 2,300 reports of avalanches every season.

Check the avalanche forecast before heading into the backcountry.