(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On the western slopes of Cheyenne Mountain, visitors from all across Colorado and beyond used to flock to Colorado Springs to hit the ski slopes. You read that right, ski slopes.

Ski Broadmoor opened in December 1959 after its opening was delayed a month due to a lack of snow, according to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM). For 32 years, Ski Broadmoor operated on Cheyenne Mountain, with the “famously sunny climate of Colorado Springs” causing challenges for the resort at times.

Ski Broadmoor, Courtesy of Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Ski Broadmoor, Courtesy of Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Ski Broadmoor, Courtesy of Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

According to a history timeline on The Broadmoor’s website, Ski Broadmoor featured lights for night skiing, a $200,000 snow-making machine known as the “Phenomenal Snowman,” and a double chair lift that could carry up to 600 people an hour.

Just minutes away from the Resort, guests could venture out and ski, avoiding traffic, crowds, and lines, but along with the convenience, came troubles.

“As Colorado ski law changed, insurance escalated, and the “Phenomenal Snowman” fought a changing climate that brought Chinook winds and drastic changes in temperature each season, it became hard to maintain economic viability,” The Broadmoor wrote.

Ski Broadmoor was operated by the hotel until 1986. After that, the City of Colorado Springs took over the area for two seasons, until Vail headed the operations in 1988. It was eventually closed in 1991.

“The “no traffic, no crowds, no hassle” convenience of Ski Broadmoor came with a price. And that price was ice. Many locals affectionately referred to Ski Broadmoor as Ski Ice-more,” wrote the CSPM.

Despite the icy conditions and warm weather disruptions, Ski Broadmoor was popular among locals. “Despite many happy memories of learning the sport at Ski Broadmoor, when the resort closed for good in 1991, locals were disappointed but not surprised.”