Skate in the Park is back at Colorado Springs Acacia Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Downtown Colorado Springs in collaboration with City Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services announced the return of Skate in the Park, presented by Academy Bank.

The only outdoor rink in the area, Skate in the Park will open on the west side of Acacia Park in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. The rink will be open from November 13 through January 31, with both public skate sessions and opportunities for private events.

To ensure a safe and fun skating experience, Skate in the Park operations have changed this year to comply with public health protocols, to ensure capacity limits are maintained, and to provide for extra cleaning and sanitizing between sessions.

Tickets will be available only through online purchase. Specific time slots must be selected and walk-up entry cannot be accommodated.

To allow for any changes in public health protocol or restrictions, tickets will only be available two weeks in advance.

Hours and days of operations vary. Private rentals for groups also are available.

Tickets are $9 per skater and include skates. Children under 4 are free when accompanied by a paid admission.

Due to capacity limits, spectators must reserve a free ticket to accompany skaters.

The full schedule, FAQs and links to tickets is available at www.DowntownCS.com/skate.