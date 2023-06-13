(TRINIDAD, Colo.) — The Sister Blandina Wellness Gardens is hosting a free community celebration this Thursday, June 15, to celebrate the reopening of the gardens after they were temporarily closed as a safety measure during the selective demolition and preservation of Schneider’s Brewery nearby.

The celebration is taking place in the gardens from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It will feature tours of the gardens, food trucks, and live music by Christa Russell and Todd Franks.

Remarks will also be made by the following; Ed Griego, Mt. Carmel Wellness and Community Center Board Chair, Gina Cimino, Phil Long Enterprise Partner and President of Mt. Carmel of Colorado, Dana Crawford, Award-winning architectural conservation developer and preservationist, Cy Michaels, Hospitality partner, and local business owner, and Mike Maio, Holy Trinity Graduate & Los Angeles City Section Sports Hall of Fame Coach.

The wellness gardens are located at 225 North Commerical Street, in the heart of downtown Trinidad, and Gina Sacripanti said their reopening is special because the gardens were originally a member-only access venue.

The gardens were purchased by Phil Long Enterprise and all features within the gardens were carefully selected for their significance.

Sacripanti said Sister Blandina Segale was an ordinary woman who did extraordinary things with purpose and passion. She founded School District 1, the first in the state of Colorado, and championed for children, education, and justice.