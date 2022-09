COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported a sinkhole Monday afternoon that closed an intersection near Platte Avenue, east of the US Olympic Paralympic Training Center.

CSPD said the sinkhole has closed the intersection of East Boulder Street and Prairie Road.

CSPD said the sinkhole was the result of a water main break. The intersection will remain closed as crews work to patch the water main.









Alternate routes are advised.