Sink or swim: Viral video sparks baby safety debate

COLORADO SPRINGS — A viral video is making waves on the internet, racking up 70 million views across Twitter and TikTok, of a baby being thrown into the pool.

The video, posted by Krysta Meyer on her TikTok, @mom.of.2.boyss, was intended to showcase her children’s progression in swimming.

The video shows an 8-month-old baby being thrown into the pool by 18-year-old Jillian Armstrong, a swim teacher at Little Fins Swim School in Colorado Springs. The school teaches water safety and survival.

“There’s a lot of people that have misinformation. Our biggest goal is to get people to know what’s actually happening in the video,” said Armstrong.

Although babies can float naturally, Little Fins Swim School says they help to teach them how to turn over into the float position and hold it, in case they fall into the water, it gives an adult enough time to rescue them.

“It gives them that sensation of an unexpected water entry and how to recover when you don’t know what to do,” said Mary Armstrong, General Manager at Little Fins Swim School.

Oliver, the baby in the video, trained for months before he reached the ability to be thrown into the pool.

His mother is speaking out, after receiving backlash online, and even death threats.

“It’s giving my kids a chance to fight in case there is an accident,” said Krysta Meyer.

Meyer put her first son in the training when he was turning one, and says she wishes she would have done it sooner. Oliver, her 8-month-old, is doing exceptionally better as he learns at a younger age.

Little Fins says although it’s shocking to start a baby at six months, it’s the easiest age to train.

“Parents always ask me when the right age is to start, and it’s six months,” said Armstrong. “They just don’t know what babies are capable of. It’s amazing what they can do!”

Krysta says she hopes this story helps to raise awareness for water safety training.

“I need people to understand I am trusting into something because it’s going to save my kids. I would never be able to live with myself knowing that drowning is 100 percent preventable, and I could have done something about it.”

And she’s encouraging others to dive in.

“Even if we can change five… 10 people’s mindset into putting their kids into swim classes… that’s five or 10 lives that we could potentially be saving,” said Meyer.

