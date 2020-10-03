Single-family home permits at highest level since 2005

COLORADO SPRINGS — Early on in the pandemic, when other businesses were forced to close, construction was considered essential under public health order.

“Maybe a little slow down when the pandemic started getting going but, then we ramped up in summer, then September, wow. September was just so busy,” said Greg Dingrando with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department.

PPRBD issued 564 new single-family home building permits, the most in a single month since August 2015, where 580 were issued. 430 of those permits were issued in August and the single-month mark is a 44 percent increase from September 2019.

Overall, single-home permits are up 20 percent year-to-date.

“This isn’t just an out-of-nowhere spike,” Dingrando said. “The past two years: 2018, 2019, had been busy it just continues to ramp up. I think we thought it was going to be busy. I think when you see this type of jump in a single month it might be surprising but, then at the same time, when you see how busy our permit techs have been, maybe not all that surprising. Either way, it’s exciting.”

On the year, 3,641 single family home permits have been issued. That is a relatively high amount, but Dingrando says there is still a lot of building still to do to catch up with the demand for home buyers at this time.

“We haven’t missed a beat and it’s really been a huge boost to the economy when you have the construction industry moving like this,” he said.

Given that nearly all of PPRBD’s eight jurisdictions are seeing growth, Dingrando says the most active areas are northeastern Colorado Springs and the Falcon area.

New homes approved for building in September will likely be on the market in 2020-2021.

“We are expecting a busy fall, a busy winter, and then that will likely roll over to spring 2021,” Dingrando said.