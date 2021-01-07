Silent auction underway to benefit local business owners in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — As COVID restrictions fluctuate between colors and severity (as of this writing, El Paso County is operating under Level Orange restrictions), one local restaurant owner is doing what he can to help struggling businesses.

Dan Dreyfuss owns and operates Pies and Grinders, a pizza place on the north side of the city.

He decided to pull together a silent auction, bidding off gift cards to local establishments and donating the proceeds as needed.

Dreyfuss said he was able to sell more than $1,000 in gift cards in preparation for the auction:

We exceeded our goal of $1000 getting donations from businesses and purchases of cards and certificates by us and other locals who just wanted to be a part and give back. Wow is this community amazing! Dan Dreyfuss

Dreyfuss is still working out how funds will be distributed once the auction is complete on January 17. For now, it sounds as though there will be an application process for businesses in need.

For more information check out the Pies and Grinders Facebook page.