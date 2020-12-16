Signing Santa delights students at Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

COLORADO SPRINGS — Santa is coming to town and the reindeer are getting a bit of a break because the big guy caught a ride on the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB) activity bus.

The curbside holiday bus carries Santa, who’s been brushing up on his American Sign Language so CSDB students can let him know exactly what they wish for this year.

The bus is bringing cheer to students all across Southern Colorado and is set up for social distancing. Santa uses American Sign Language with the children who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing, while Mrs. Claus talks with other students.

The CSDB activity bus, decked out in lights and dazzling decorations, has been carrying Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as elves and the CSDB mascot, Bulldog, to regions of Colorado Springs.

Max Wilding with the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind said, “It’s very important to be able to provide language access to our students stuck at home ever since COVID hit. So this is opportunity for us to see them face-to-face, be able to have a talk with Santa, tell them what they want for Christmas and have that spirit to inspire all of them.”

The CSDB Bulldog maneuvers through the excitement using his cane for navigation, and students can enjoy treats from Santa.

If you missed Tuesday’s visit with Santa, don’t worry he has other stops on Wednesday.

Signing Santa schedule:

Wednesday, Dec. 16 – Central and West Colorado Springs Area Wells Fargo Bank at 5:30 p.m. 5190 N. Academy Blvd 80918 Sportsman’s Warehouse at 7 p . m . 555 N. Chelton Rd. 80909



