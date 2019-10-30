1  of  127
Shovel your sidewalks: Don’t let a fall haunt your Halloween

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s spooky cold outside with that ghostly white snow falling all day and the haunting winds.

Homeowners may need a team of monsters to help shovel the sidewalks before trick-or-treaters descend on their neighborhoods.

Halloween is supposed to have a bit of a fear factor, but the city is trying to take the fear out of walking on the sidewalks making clearing yours off required.

In Colorado Springs, the city ordinance says you have to shovel your sidewalk 24 hours after the last flakes fall.

In Pueblo, it’s within two hours. That’s because if someone slips and falls on your property you could be responsible.

“This is kind of a crazy one, this is a little bit worse than what I’ve seen in the past,” said Colorado Springs mom Tiffani Chase.

Trick-or-treating this year might be scarier than usual, because of our weather, especially when the safety of your ghouls and goblins depends on whether your neighbors’ shovel.

“I know, sometimes the cold weather takes away from the fun because you have to put the hats and gloves on. But maybe some face paint, a mask or something. always keep the integrity [of the costume] but try and keep the safety first,” Chase said.

“It’s really important for their safety, you want to make sure they are ok and nobody is getting hurt,” said Douglas Wesselink, who lives in Colorado Springs.

“It’s probably a good thing, like, it’s easy to be lazy especially when it’s snowy out, but overall I think its a good idea,” said Shelby Rishel.

“I think its really important to keep those safety measures in mind, to make sure we don’t have those accidents on a fun night,” said Chase.

The weather outside is frightful, but your Halloween night doesn’t have to be.

