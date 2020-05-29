Shots fired near Colorado Capitol during protest demanding justice for George Floyd

DENVER (KDVR) — Shots were fired near the Colorado state Capitol on Thursday afternoon amid a protest demanding justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

At least five or six shots were fired. Police officers at the scene told people to hit the ground.

According to the Denver Police Department, the incident was reported about 5:35 p.m.

As of 6:05 p.m., demonstrators were still at the scene and police were rerouting traffic.

No injuries have been reported.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued the following statement via Twitter:

About 7:10 p.m., the Denver Police Department said Interstate 25 was blocked near the 15th Street exit due to the protests. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

