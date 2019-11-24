Shots fired at King Soopers on north side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Shots were fired at the King Soopers at Rangewood Drive and Woodman Road, according to Colorado Springs Police Department’s on-duty Sergeant.

Police said that the call came in around 9 p.m. Saturday night and multiple people were sent to the hospital.

CSPD could not say what conditions the patients were in or how many there were.

The Police Department in Parker said they received a call about a shooting at King Soopers as well, but said it was meant to go to Colorado Springs officers.

Officers responded to King Soopers, 17761 Cottonwood Drive on reports of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and one unable to locate anything. It was determined that the incident was occurring at King Soopers in Colorado Springs and 911 calls were incorrectly routed. pic.twitter.com/I6F8Hp2msK — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) November 24, 2019

This is a breaking news situation, check back with FOX21 for the latest details.