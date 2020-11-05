Shortage of Mountain Metro reporting bus drivers due to pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain Metro is experiencing a shortage of reporting bus drivers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fixed route bus service reductions are being implemented until further notice as follows:

· There are no cuts to the ADA Paratransit service

Beginning Thursday, November 5, Mountain Metro will go to a Saturday service schedule: The following routes will not run 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 35, 38, and 40. All other routes will run on a Saturday schedule, check specific route times on mmtransit.com or call 385-7433.



Riders are encouraged to go to Mountain Metro’s alert webpage and visit facebook and twitter for the latest updates.

