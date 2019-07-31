Short-term rental ordinance causing turbulence in neighborhood, economy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Another development in the short-term rental tax imposed by the city of Colorado Springs.

One man insists the short-term rental across the street is not abiding by those rules, the owners insist she is and an economist that spoke to FOX21 is wondering how will the city follow through with this ordinance.

“With the affordable housing pressures we now have, you start to think, ‘Are we making it even more difficult?” asked economist Tatiana Bailey on retroactively taxing short-term rentals. “It would think that it would be very difficult to go back retroactively for many years, but I am not sure how you would enforce that.”

Bailey said the city should come up with something enforceable.

“Provide an incentive for the VRBO’s to do this the right way,” Bailey said.

Bailey also believes that if there is no penalty for renters not registering with the city and getting the permit, it may lead some to still fly under the radar.

However, she does see the other perspective.

“There are hotels and motels and resorts, like the Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain that say VRBOs are hurting us,” said Mitchell. “It’s understandable. They are being leveed these higher taxes, they feel like its not a level playing field.”

Al English lives across the street from an Airbnb.

“I’m concerned what it does to property values. Do I want to by this house if I know I got a Super 8 across the street? I think not,” English said.

He has a pile of papers of violations he believes the city isn’t enforcing the issues, like capacity inside the home and parking. English said his concerns to the city haven’t been acknowledged.

“When you are repeatedly reporting these incidents that are in violation and nobody does in anything about it, that’s what concerns me,” said English.

That rental belongs to Tanya Mitchell who said she plays by the rules.

“I want to be part of the solution, I got my permits, I pay my taxes,” said Mitchell. “I am not aware of any law that has been broken. Whether there are kids playing in the front yard, which seems really normal to me or people drinking some beer together in the back yard.”

She said she rents to families and wants to make it a positive experience for both guests and neighbors. Mitchell lives in town and has given neighbors in the area her contact information for any issues with her guests.

If there is an ordinance violation the owner’s short-term rental permit can be revoked.

The city said they are working to enforce the rules and taking code enforcement complaints, but add they will be working with short-term rental owners to make sure problems are rectified before taking drastic action.

If you have an issue with code enforcement in your neighborhood, you can call 719-444-7891.