Short Stop stepping up to the plate

COLORADO SPRINGS – Short Stop Deluxe Burgers is stepping up to the plate, giving out free food to customers.

Wednesday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., restaurant-goers were surprised with a meal, free of charge.

Owner Ted Vong said it was a way to create some positivity in a tough time, and his way of saying thank you for continued support, even after the restaurant moved to its current location on Powers Blvd. and Palmer Park Blvd.

“When we moved over here, the community and our customers supported us. They were here for us when we were going through a challenge,” Vong said. “Right now, the community is going through a challenging time… The fact that I’m able to do something in return, to say thank you for helping me out when we needed their help, now it’s my turn to return the favor.”

Vong was happy to see his customers spread the positivity when some saw his Facebook post about the free meal on Monday.

“What we’re seeing is some of our customers come through, and they’re paying it forward. They’re paying for the lunch for the person behind them, and we saw this go on for almost 30 minutes [on Tuesday].

Ultimately, showing a kind word and a good meal can go a long way.