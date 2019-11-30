Shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Many shoppers will be hitting the streets for Small Business Saturday to support local businesses.

The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (PPSBDC) wants those shopping for Black Friday to remember to save some cash for local shops.

One Colorado Springs brewery owner said supporting them is supporting your neighbor.

“It’s truly the backbone of our entire community,” said Founder of Red Leg Brewing Company Todd Baldwin. “I have said this since I started Red Leg, small businesses are what dictate and decide city cultures.”

Baldwin has owned a brewing company for six and a half years and said it all circles back to taking care of your neighbor.

“Having more people be educated on how small money stays in your community and what it means for small businesses,” Baldwin added. “You employ local people the money you’re using is paying someone’s mortgage when you come to Red Leg.”

The Small Business Saturday holiday is for businesses with 500 employees or less but small businesses with 35 employees or less make up the biggest in our region, according to PPSBDC.

“68 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the community, in comparison to 48% cents of big bucks stays in our community,” said Executive Director of Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center Aikta Marcoulier.

Here is a map to find local small business shops. To find local deals on Small Business Saturday click here.

“In Colorado, 99.5 percent of all business is small business,” Marcoulier said.