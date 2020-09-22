Shoppers seek Halloween costumes despite uncertain future of trick-or-treating in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Spirit Halloween stores are seeing a lot of early Halloween shoppers despite the ongoing pandemic and uncertainty of trick-or-treating.

Stores are limiting the number of customers inside and sanitizing around the store, along with asking all customers to wear masks inside.

“COVID hasn’t really stopped Halloween. A lot of people are in the spirit for it,” said Jimmy Gomez-Beisch, Customer Service Member at Spirit Halloween.

While the state has not given guidance for trick-or-treating, many customers expressed their hope for the event.

“Don’t take it away from the kids they look forward to it they enjoy it,” said customer Kassidy Vanderlugt, mom of 9-month-old Kairo.

The El Paso County Health Department tells FOX21 they are waiting on guidance from the state for guidelines for trick-or-treating.

“This is our one and only life. We can’t live in fear forever… so we might as well make the most of it,” said customer Neida Torres.

FOX21 will keep you updated when guidance for trick-or-treating is released.

