(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Southern Colorado is home to numerous small businesses, so get out and support them on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.

Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 by American Express to shop locally.

“The holidays are all about giving – and the best gift you can give local businesses is your support. Get out there… to kick off the season in a meaningful way,” the website says.

Many businesses rely on Black Friday to bring in needed revenue to keep them in the ‘black,’ a term that means keeping their accounts in the positive. Big businesses can offer big deals but small businesses can get lost in the shuffle. It is more difficult for mom-and-pop shops to generate the same online traffic nor do they have the personnel to promote sales.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has been a cosponsor of Small Business Saturday since 2011.

“Small Business Saturday – a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. This year, we know that small businesses need our support now more than ever as they navigate, retool, and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Please join SBA and organizations across the country in supporting your local small businesses by shopping at a small business,” states the website.

According to the American Express 2021 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, an estimated $23.3 billion was spent at independent retailers and restaurants.