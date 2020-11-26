Shop local with this 2020 holiday gift guide

COLORADO SPRINGS — Don’t worry, Small Business Saturday is still a “go”, despite El Paso and Pueblo Counties moving into “Level Red” on the state’s COVID-19 dial framework.

From downtown Colorado Springs to Manitou Springs, even Pueblo, FOX21 has compiled a local holiday gift guide with unique items from stores across the Pikes Peak Region, and if you don’t feel comfortable going into the store, you still have the option to shop locally online with plenty of sales and Cyber Monday deals.

For the culinary king or queen in your life, check out Sparrow Hawk Gourmet Cookware located at 120 N Tejon St. in downtown Colorado Springs. Foodies immediately turn into kids in a candy store at this local gem. Sparrow Hawk offers wall to wall quality cookware for any expertise, from professionals to beginners.

Our holiday gift guide starts with an ‘All Natural Cane Rectangular Proofing Basket’ also known as a banneton from Sparrow Hawk Gourmet Cookware. It is the perfect gift for the bakers, who have taken up perfecting their loaf of sourdough during the pandemic. It will hold a 2 lb. loaf and costs $37.95.

‘All Natural Cane Rectangular Proofing Basket’ – Sparrow Hawk Gourmet Cookware

Sparrow Hawk Cookware already has Black Friday specials going now. You can also call the store with any questions. Plus, curbside pickup is available with a designated parking spot right in front of the shop.

Next, calling all fashionistas, and their loved ones who are looking for a gift for the girl who already has it all, look no further than The Local Honey Collective. It’s a women’s clothing store located at 9 E Bijou St. in downtown Colorado Springs, offering sleek styles and eclectic accessories, like the ‘Be Kind Tee’. It’s a cropped graphic tee that will cost you $28.00, not to mention what you’re giving back to the community you live in.

‘Be Kind Tee’ – The Local Honey Collective

The Local Honey Collective is indeed open for business, all shopping weekend, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and they’re running a 25% off sale both in-store and online.

A long-time downtown Colorado Springs favorite, Terra Verde Boutique has been open for 28 years. They are located at 208 N. Tejon St. and offer women’s clothing, shoes, and stunning jewelry, like this ‘Gemstone Drop Black Spinel Necklace’ for $64.00.

‘Gemstone Drop Black Spinel Necklace’ – Terra Verde Boutique

Terra Verde will have extended hours on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Follow their social media pages for 30% off different categories of items, happening every two hours on Black Friday.

A short walk north from Terra Verde, you’ll find Poor Richard’s Bookstore at 320 N Tejon St. Known for their huge selection of books, gifts, cheeky greeting cards, art supplies and of course, toys and games, Poor Richard’s will certainly help you cross a few family members off of your Christmas list.

‘Tesla: Inventor of the Electrical Age’ – Poor Richard’s Bookstore

Perhaps dad or Uncle Joe would enjoy a biography like ‘Tesla: Inventor of the Electrical Age’, by W. Bernard Carlson for $19.95. It’s a look into the life and work of Nikola Tesla, who also spent some time in Colorado Springs.

Last but not least, for our downtown Colorado Springs stores, Savory Spice Shop located at 110 N. Tejon St. It is the perfect place to put some spice in your loved ones’ lives with hundreds of seasonings, extracts, sauces & specialty foods. A great gift for your spicy sibling might be ‘The Perfect 10 Spice Set’, which is 10 jar set of Savory Spice’s Signature Seasonings. It includes ten 1/2 cup jars including Peruvian Chile Lime Seasoning, Capitol Hill Seasoning, Taco Seasoning, Whiskey Barrel Smoked Black Pepper, Red Rocks Hickory Smoke Seasoning, Pikes Peak Butcher’s Rub, Parmesan Pesto Sprinkle, Pyramid Peak Lemon Pepper, Mt. Elbert All-Purpose Seasoning, Cantanzaro Herbs. The bundle will cost you $57.95.

‘The Perfect 10 Spice Set’ – Savory Spice Shop

Savory Spice Shop is open all weekend, and if you spend $100, you will get $100 worth of coupons to use throughout the year.

Next, take a detour to Old Colorado City and stop into Heartshake Studios, which is the creative studio of Colorado artist, Julia Hutchinson, located at 2627 W. Colorado Ave. This eclectic shop features art, home goods, items for babies and kids, jewelry, bath and body, gifts for him, and much more.

‘Colorado Snapback Hat’ – Heartshake Studios

Treat the stylish man on your list with the ‘Colorado Snapback Hat’ made by TheCList of Denver for $25.00.

Heartshake Studios is open on Black Friday and on Small Business Saturday they will be open late, until 8:00 p.m. You can also get 20% off all candles, candle accessories, plants, and Christmas decor.

Now let’s take a trip through No Man’s Land to Manitou Springs, which is the perfect place to get all of your shopping done in one adorable mountain town.

Your family has probably never received a gift from an all-natural apothecary and Manitou is home to one of the best, Anna’s Apothecary. Located at 116 Cañon Ave., Anna’s Apothecary has the most unique gifts, like all organic hand-made herbal extracts, herbal teas, salves, candles, perfumes, CBD, divination tools, beauty and body care.

‘Organic Body Butter’ – Anna’s Apothecary

Aunt Mary might like their ‘Organic Body Butter’. The website describes this body butter as a rich and nourishing lotion that works wonders for the entire body, as it is 100 percent organic, chemical, preservative and petroleum free. It comes in a 4 oz. jar, in several scents like lemon verbena, orange, lime, and lavender and costs $16.00.

Anna’s Apothecary is open 7 days a week, including Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, featuring 10% off the store. If you spend $50 or more, you will get a free bar of soap.

It’s Christmas all year round’ at Christmas in Manitou, located at 726 Manitou Ave. They tout one of the largest selections of ornaments and unique figurines in Southern Colorado. They also specialize in having a large selection of Colorado-themed ornaments, many of them made by locals. You can even get them personalized in store.

‘Garden of the Gods View Ornament’ – Christmas in Manitou

Bring this beautiful ‘Garden of the Gods View Ornament’ to your family ornament exchange. It is hand-cut from felled pine trees, and sealed with a polyurethane sealant with a scene from Garden of Gods, and strung with hemp rope for $14.99. It will stand out beautifully on any Christmas tree.

But if you don’t have time to visit Manitou Springs, they also have a location in the Promenade Shops at Briargate, located at 1855 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs.

We can’t forget about Pueblo. The Steel City is full of amazing local shops and restaurants for your holiday shopping.

Seabel’s Gourmet Shop & Boutique has been open in Pueblo for 35 years. Located at 309 S. Union Ave., Seabel’s offers anything from women’s clothing to home decor and unique one-of-a-kind items.

‘Colorado Gift Basket’ – Seabel’s Gourmet Shop & Boutique

If you’re looking for a gift that’s fit for an entire family, look no further than their ‘Colorado Gift Basket’, filled with treats from the Rocky Mountains. It is stuffed with Colorado chips, salsa, snacks, and more. It comes in a regular size pictured above for $49.98, deluxe for $69.98, or deluxe plus for $119.98.

And if this basket isn’t what you’re looking for, they have dozens of others. They are even customizable, so you can build your own.

Seabel’s will be open all shopping weekend long, with buy one get one half off certain items. They are open until 5:00 p.m. but will stay late if you need them to, just call ahead. If you don’t feel comfortable venturing into the store, they also offer curbside pickup, and delivery.

It ain’t easy being this cheesy, at Springside Cheese Shop. It is a Wisconsin cheese manufacturer of specialty, handcrafted, rich and creamy artisan cheese since 1908. They have a shop in Oconto Falls, Wisconsin but lucky for you, they also sell their incredible cheese in Pueblo at 517 W. 5th St., Unit 104. From 10-year aged cheddar to a good old fashioned cheese curd, you will be living in lactose luxury. There is absolutely something for everyone on your naughty and nice list.

‘Pueblo Chile Cheese Spread’ – Springside Cheese Shop

Keep it ultra-local and spring for their ‘Pueblo Chile Cheese Spread’ for $9.48. The website description says it is inspired by southern pimento cheese, made of sharp cheddar and mayonnaise, kicked up with Pueblo Chiles, and a hint of smokiness. Each batch is mixed by hand with shredded cheddar cheese and diced fire-roasted Pueblo Chiles. Say no more.

Springside Cheese also sells holiday gift boxes and they will be open on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.