COLORADO SPRINGS — Police lights and tape have become a common sight to see at the Citadel Mall. Reports of shots fired at the Colorado Springs mall seem to be happening more and more with the most recent shooting taking place over the weekend which sent two people to the hospital.
One of the victims who was shot was a 12-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander. Most of the recent victims of shootings at the mall are young in age.
Within the last year, the Citadel Mall has had about 200 calls for incidents like shots fired, assault, robbery, harassment, disturbances and weapons violations. This is according to data collected from Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) through the interactive website, myneighborhoodupdate.net. For more crime stats or to look up how safe it is where you live go here.
FOX21 spoke with a store owner at the mall who said their employees are terrified to walk to their cars after they close up for the night. They also think there need to be more security guards at the mall that are more highly trained.
- May 22, 2022: Two people were shot in the chest at Citadel Mall
- Mar. 30, 2022: Two people killed, two injured after Citadel Mall shooting
- Feb. 27, 2021: Shooting after disturbance in the Citadel Mall Food Court
- Apr. 23, 2021: One injured in shooting near Citadel Mall
- Jun. 19, 2021: Three teens recover after being shot at carnival outside the Citadel Mall
- Jan. 2, 2020: One person shot on the east side of the Citadel Mall
- Sept. 12, 2019: Teen shot in leg outside Citadel Mall
- Dec. 19, 2018: Police identify third victim injured in Citadel Mall shooting
- Jan. 2, 2016: Two people shot outside the Hooters at the Citadel Mall
The suspect in the latest shooting on May 22 is still on the run, according to CSPD. This shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Statement from Citadel Mall:
“Unfortunately, Citadel Mall has experienced some alarming, but unrelated, incidents recently, and our hearts go out to each and every victim impacted in these events. We do not take these incidents lightly––the safety and security of our merchants, employees, and patrons remains our number one priority. Our security team is fully staffed, and we are continuing to identify additional measures to bolster their efforts in ensuring Citadel Mall is an enjoyable and safe shopping environment for our community.”Representative from Mason Asset Management & Namdar Realty Group