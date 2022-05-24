COLORADO SPRINGS — Police lights and tape have become a common sight to see at the Citadel Mall. Reports of shots fired at the Colorado Springs mall seem to be happening more and more with the most recent shooting taking place over the weekend which sent two people to the hospital.

One of the victims who was shot was a 12-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander. Most of the recent victims of shootings at the mall are young in age.

Within the last year, the Citadel Mall has had about 200 calls for incidents like shots fired, assault, robbery, harassment, disturbances and weapons violations. This is according to data collected from Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) through the interactive website, myneighborhoodupdate.net. For more crime stats or to look up how safe it is where you live go here.

FOX21 spoke with a store owner at the mall who said their employees are terrified to walk to their cars after they close up for the night. They also think there need to be more security guards at the mall that are more highly trained.

Data from stories FOX21 News have reported on in 2021, and 2022.

The suspect in the latest shooting on May 22 is still on the run, according to CSPD. This shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Statement from Citadel Mall: