PUEBLO, Colo. — Following a two-month extensive investigation, CIS detectives, in coordination with the Crimes Against Persons Unit and High-Tech Crimes, an arrest warrant was obtained for Dante Williams for

the shooting that occurred on January 15, 2022, in the parking lot of Classic Q’s Bar.

On Wednesday, March 23, Dante Williams turned himself into the Pueblo Police Department.

Williams was booked into the Pueblo Judicial Center on charges of 1st Degree Assault and Criminal Attempt to commit 1st Degree Murder.

Williams will be in court on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. for an advisement hearing. His first appearance is scheduled for March 31 at 1:15 p.m.