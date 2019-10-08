Shooting near Memorial Park Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting took place near Memorial Park around 4 pm in the Prospect Lake area Tuesday afternoon.

One person was shot and sent to the hospital, according to police. Police have not said what condition the victim is in.

Colorado Springs Police are searching for the suspect in the area. No word yet of the description of the suspect or if he was on foot or in a car.

Police have the parking lot taped off for the next few hours. Officers are asking people to avoid the south side of the park.

This is a developing story and FOX21 will update this article with new information.