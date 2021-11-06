Shooting Investigation underway on Galley Road north of Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people describe Galley road, north of the Citadel Shopping Mall.

UPDATE 7:10P.M.: CSPD says there are two victims in this shooting. One was transported to the hospital and the other’s status is uncertain. Both person’s injuries are not known at this time.

At the time of this posting, no fatalities have been reported by police, though homicide detectives and major crimes unit are on scene to investigate the situation.

Police say there is no one in custody at this time and there is not suspect information to report to the public.

ORIGINAL 6:25 P.M.: CSPD says there have been people transported to the hospital. How many or the condition of those people are unknown at this time.

Happening Now ‼️



Officers are on scene investigating a shooting north of the Citadel Mall.



PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. Galley is currently closed from Academy to Chelton.



— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 7, 2021

Officers first responded to the scene around 5:30 Saturday evening on a shots fired called and subsequently closed Galley Rd in between Chelton Road and Academy Boulevard. CSPD asks people to avoid the area at this time.

Galley Road shut down between Chelton & Academy for police activity. Please avoid the area. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) November 6, 2021

