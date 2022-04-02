COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

The homicide unit is on the scene, but police have not confirmed if this is a deadly shooting yet or if anyone was injured.

At the scene, a truck smashed into a fence in the 2400 block of Barkman Drive near Chelton and Astrozon Boulevard.

All of Barkman Circle was shut down for the investigation. Police have asked people to avoid the area.

