Shooting in Pueblo leaves two men dead

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are investigating after three people were shot in Pueblo and taken to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a parking lot near Northern St and Prairie St around 12:30 a.m., where they found two males with gunshot wounds to the chest.

UPDATE: The two men who died have been identified as Domingo Jaramillo, 28, and David Sansoni, 24, both of Pueblo. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Coroner’s office. Autopsies will be scheduled to confirm the cause of death.

Officers later received information a male was at an area hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The shooter and several witnesses were interviewed by police. Preliminary information is that the two deceased males approached a large group of people and attempted to rob them at gunpoint.

The shooter shot the males that were attempting to rob him and others, according to Pueblo Police.

Detectives are looking for a newer white, Lexus with red rims.

Police say this vehicle is known to frequent the Mesa Junction area of Pueblo. Pueblo Police would like to talk to the people in the car about this incident.

Police say the suspected shooter is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

