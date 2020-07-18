Shooting in Pueblo leaves two men dead, suspect arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are investigating after three people were shot in Pueblo and taken to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a parking lot near Northern St and Prairie St around 12:30 a.m., where they found two males with gunshot wounds to the chest.

Police say a third person with a gunshot wound was taken from the scene to the hospital with a leg wound and was treated and released.

Two men who were shot have died, according to the Pueblo County Coroner. The identities have not been released.

Police say the suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.