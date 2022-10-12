(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 11 p.m.

According to CSPD, on Tuesday night officers were called to the 3600 block of El Morro Road, which is near South Academy Boulevard, and south of Chelton Road, about a shooting.

Officers spoke to people living in the area and learned that apparently an unknown party drove by and fired a gun toward vehicles and at a home.

CSPD is investigating and working to identify those who may be involved.