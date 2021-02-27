Shooting at Citadel Mall under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened after a disturbance in the food court of the Citadel Mall.

Police say they got shots fired call around just after noon on Saturday. Lt. Cummings said a group of young adults was involved in a disturbance that led to shots being fired. Police said the suspects ran in different directions and nobody has been arrested.

CSPD says they found shell casings in the parking lot. No one was injured in the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation.