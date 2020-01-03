Shooting at Citadel Mall, one person injured

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person was shot and injured in a shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs late Thursday afternoon.

A spokesman with the Colorado Springs Police Department reports the call initially came in as a drive-by shooting, although officers on the scene have not confirmed that report.

It happened on the East side of the mall, which is anchored by a Hooters Restaurant.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital, but no further information is available regarding their injuries.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect involved in this incident.

