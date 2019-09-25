Shocking Survey: Status of fish in Fountain Creek

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An electrifying experiment in Fountain Creek Tuesday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the U.S. Geological Survey working together to see how the fish in southern Colorado are doing.

Under the highways, in the middle of Colorado Springs is some unique water with some unique fish.

“We have many many different species of fish here,” Native Aquatic Species Biologist Paul Foutz said. “There’s kind of a transition zone of where we have trout coming into Fountain Creek and then we transition what we call a warm water fish assemblage that’s made up by sun fish a lot of different minnow species, chub species.”

The biologists count each one.

Breaking Fish News. This p.m. @COParksWildlife & @USGS aquatic biologists caught this pregnant flathead chub in Jimmy Camp Creek near #ColoradoSprings. It's exciting because it's a species of "special concern." Also caught Arkansas darters, which are a state threatened species. pic.twitter.com/8fUlfWO9sf — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 24, 2019

“We are measuring fish and counting them so we are calling out what kind of fish it is, the species and a number in centimeters and then they get written down,” Tara Downlan with Colorado Parks and Wildlife explained.

How they do it is shocking, literally.

“What we’ll do is a signal electrofishing pass,” Foutz added. “We’ll take electrofishers, we’ll put a very small amount of current in the water and we’ll just stun the fish it doesn’t hurt them or harm them.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has done this every year since 2001.

“We started up in the Palmer Lake area,” Foutz explained. “We moved down throughout the Fountain Creek drainage where we have a multitude of sample sites. Right now, we’re at the Nevada site.”

Their goal is to track how the fish do over time.

“I can’t tell you exactly how they’re doing, that’s what we’re doing out here today,” Foutz said.