‘Shipageddon’ could cause delays for Coloradans this holiday season

DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas is still two months away, but shipping companies are warning consumers to get their holiday gifts sent out extra early this year.

The pandemic is expected to create big bottlenecks in the shipping industry between now and the holiday season.

The United States Postal Service in Denver is anticipating a 40% increase over last year’s holiday parcel volume between December 5-19 of this year.

“So with a 40% increase, we’re looking at 400,000 or greater a day,” said James Boxrud, with The United States Postal Service in Colorado.

According to Adobe Analytics, online sales this November and December are expected to increase 33% year over year.

With more consumers shopping online, logistics companies believe there are going to be massive bottlenecks in the shipping industry to get your packages delivered between now and the holidays.

“I think all of the shipping companies are going to be dealing with this increased parcel load,” Boxrud said.

To prepare for it, the United States Postal Service here in Colorado has a plan in place.

The Postal Service is renting two new different warehouse locations totaling close to 300,000 square feet – just to help prepare for the surge.

One of the warehouse locations will handle only Colorado and some of Wyoming’s mail. The other warehouse location will handle packages that go out to the entire country.

“So we’re looking ahead, we’re seeing what’s happening in the market. We realize we’re going to see even a greater amount of packages. And we’re hoping that the processes we’re putting in place are going to go ahead and help us handle this increased volume,” Boxrud said.

The Postal Service is also looking to hire 600 seasonal employees in Denver to help with the expected parcel surge.

To apply, click here.