Shield616 community event

by: Carly Moore

Sunday at the stadium where the Rocky Mountain Vibes play Shield616 hosting a community event.

Usually, the organization presents ballistic vests and helmets to local police officers but they have achieved their goal of outfitting all local officers with the life-saving equipment.

So now, they are just trying to stay active in the community and engage officers and the public.

” It’s important for our younger youth to have a positive experience with our first responders, everybody sees a lot of hostility, everybody sees a lot of this tension directed at law enforcement. My hope is by giving these kids positive, healthy interaction with an officer; that healthy experience will later turn into a healthy respect for law enforcement,” said Jake Skifstad with Shield616.

They are hoping to do this event every year before the Vibes’ home opener.

