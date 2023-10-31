(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for a missing at-risk teen last seen in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood in the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 30.

According to EPSO, 13-year-old Brhianna was last seen near Piros Drive which is near Constitution Avenue and North Powers Boulevard on Monday. She is described as 5’3″ 130lbs, biracial with brown hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Brhianna is considered at risk, EPSO asks anyone who sees her or has information to call (719) 390-5555.