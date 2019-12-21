Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night.

The shooting happened at a home in southeast Pueblo around midnight.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies were told there had been a disturbance involving a large group of juveniles prior to shots being fired.

As deputies arrived, they saw a dark-colored SUV attempting to leave and immediately stopped the car.

They discovered one of the people inside the car had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital by an ambulance.

Deputies questioned several juveniles who were in the area of the time of the shooting, and a suspect has been identified.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).