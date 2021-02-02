Sheriff’s Office investigating physical altercation at Park and Ride in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — A person is in critical condition after a physical altercation broke out at the Park and Ride in Monument on Tuesday afternoon, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

Around 1:30 p.m., a witness told police the physical altercation involved three people.

Officers from the Monument Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and found an adult victim on the ground.

Officers performed lifesaving efforts until medical personnel responded to the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

This case is being investigated by EPSO Major Crimes detectives.

EPSO says everyone involved is accounted for and there is no known threat to the community.

If you have any knowledge of this incident or were a witness to this, please contact the EPSO Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.