UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 2/23/22 10:44 a.m.

(Cañon City, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) continues to investigate an alleged threat to Cañon City High School on Wednesday morning, Feb. 22. Just before 10 a.m. CCPD posted to Facebook and stated that “early indications are that this was a false report.”

CCPD asked for patience from the community, as the building is large and requires a large “resource allocation.”

CCPD said it has no current reports of injuries or verification of the threat that was received.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police Department investigating alleged threat to Cañon City High School

WEDNESDAY 2/22/23 10:02 a.m.

The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is investigating an alleged threat to Cañon City High School on Wednesday morning, Feb. 22.

CCPD said the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are on the scene and continue to assess the situation. Police said there are no injuries and no suspects have been identified at this time.

CCPD said the school is currently under lockdown and the validity of the threat is unknown at this time.

Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, in a Facebook post, police asked the public to avoid the area of the High School. CCPD asked parents to stage at St. Michael’s Catholic Church and to not approach the building.

