Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious death of 46-year-old man in southeast Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body

was found Monday night at a home on 27th Lane.

Deputies responded to the home in the 1600 block of 27th Lane on a welfare check to the 46-

year-old man’s home. When deputies arrived, they determined the man was dead.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, due to suspicious circumstances found at the home, detectives were called out to investigate the incident. There is no threat to the community.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death. The identity of the man and the manner and cause of death will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.