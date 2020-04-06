Sheriff’s Office identified El Paso County inmate who died after a fall

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has identified an inmate who fell and died, in custody, on April 4.

64-year-old Steve Carrasco was walking to the restroom when he fell and hit his head. In a statement sent Monday, EPSO reported the Ward Deputy responded immediately and provided Carrasco with medical aid. They say Carrasco was conscious and told the Ward Deputy he’d felt dizzy before he fell.

EPSO says deputies took Carrasco to the jail’s medical section where staff called 9-1-1. Carrasco died at the hospital.

Toxicology results are pending. EPSO has confirmed Carrasco’s death is not linked to the COVID-19 virus.