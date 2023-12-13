(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for a man, who they say unexpectedly walked away from his home in the Tri-Lakes area on Wednesday morning, Dec. 13.

According to EPSO, 38-year-old David Lindberg walked away from his home on Tierra Drive, at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and is not dressed for the weather.

Lindberg is described as 5’7″, 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweats with a t-shirt and black vest. Lindberg was also wearing sandals with socks and a blue cartoon beanie.

If you see him, the Sheriff’s Office asks you to call them at (719) 390-5555.