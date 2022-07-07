COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is now accepting applications for the 2022 Citizens Academy.

The Citizens Academy offers citizens a broad overview and unique insight into the various functions of the Sheriff’s Office. Participants will learn about topics such as use of force, drug enforcement, emergency services, SWAT, and civil process.

Students will learn the intricacies of a criminal investigation as detectives take them through the investigative process. A tour of the El Paso County Courthouse and the El Paso County Jail will be offered to demonstrate the challenges EPSO staff faces on a daily basis.

The Citizens Academy consists of two nights per week beginning on Tuesday, August 16, and it culminates in a graduation on Thursday, September 8. Those interested in attending must complete a two-page application at www.epcsheriffsoffice.com/citizens-academy-1.

Completed applications must be returned to the Volunteer Coordinator Laurie Thomas. Scan and email applications to LaurieThomas@elpasoco.com, or mail or drop-off at 27 E. Vermijo Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

There is no charge to attend the Citizens Academy, however seating is limited to the first forty completed applications received. Applications must be returned no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022.