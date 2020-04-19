Sheriff’s office arrests suspect in Black Forest arson case

Black Forest, COLO.,– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect they believe set fire to an $800,000 home in Black Forest.

According to a press release, the house is located on Molly Court, near Black Forest Regional Park. It was set fire on April 15 around midnight.

The Black Forest Fire Department responded but the house was a total loss.

Police say on April 18, 41-year-old Samir Bhatt was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail on felony charges of first degree arson, insurance fraud, criminal mischief and domestic violence.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Black Forest Fire Department, Fountain Fire Department, Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Colorado Springs Police Department in assisting with the investigation and arrest of Bhatt. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Anyone with information concerning this incident are encouraged to contact El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jon Price at 719-520-7505 or call the Tip Line at 719-520-6666.