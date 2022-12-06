(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has arrested 42-year-old Clayton Roberts after he allegedly fired multiple rounds at a vehicle on Highway 115.

According to EPSO, on Monday, Dec. 5 at around 8:40 a.m. a driver on Highway 115 in unincorporated El Paso County, reported to deputies that a passerby in another vehicle fired multiple rounds from a weapon at him.

When deputies arrived, the suspect had already left the scene and deputies found multiple bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle. EPSO said there were no injuries.

Based on evidence discovered at the scene and information from the victim, deputies quickly identified the suspect as Roberts. Deputies were then able to detain Roberts without incident at an address in Colorado Springs.

EPSO said the weapon apparently used in the shooting was also found and taken into evidence.

Roberts was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $10,000 bond for felony charges of Attempted First Degree Assault, Criminal Mischief, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, and Menacing, along with Misdemeanor crimes. EPSO said Roberts has since bonded out.