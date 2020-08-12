Sheriff’s Office announces new targeted traffic enforcement areas in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Together with the regional Public Safety, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is once again implementing the Targeted Traffic Enforcement Initiative across El Paso County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this initiative is in response to the number of traffic fatalities this year.

Areas were identified using past complaints, current complaints, information obtained from community partners, and the Colorado State Patrol, deputies said Tuesday.

The following enforcement areas are considered zero-tolerance for moving violations:

District 1

Baptist Road

Gleneagle Drive

County Line Road Highway 83 to Highway 105

District 2

Black Forest from Hodgen Road to Burgess Road

District 3

Highway 24 from Powers Boulevard to Garrett Road

Gem Streets

Palmer Park East of Powers Boulevard.

District 4

Highway 24 from Falcon Highway to Elbert Road

Meridian Road from Hodgen Road to Woodmen Road

Curtis from Highway 94 to Jones Road

District 5

Security Boulevard

Main Street

Bradley Road from Powers Boulevard to South Meridian (overlap with District 4)

District 6

Fontaine Boulevard from Highway 85/87 to Marksheffell Road

Boca Raton Heights from Rancho Colorado to El Valley View

District 7

Crestridge Drive

B Street

District 8

Chipita Park Road

West Colorado from 31st to Manitou Avenue

“The community can expect to see highly visible and proactive law enforcement in the targeted areas with the goal of creating a deterrence and changing unlawful, dangerous, and even deadly traffic behaviors,” the Sheriff’s Office released in a statement.