Sheriff’s Office announces CSOC scholarship for a Pueblo County student

PUEBLO, Colo. — The County Sheriffs of Colorado, Inc. (CSOC) will award a $1,000 scholarship to a Pueblo County high school senior, according to Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor.

>> Click here to view an application

This is the 43rd year the County Sheriff’s of Colorado has made such scholarships available to deserving students. A scholarship will be awarded in more than 30 Colorado counties this year.

Applications will be reviewed by a local citizens’ committee appointed by Sheriff Taylor. The recipient will be selected based on criteria established by CSOC to include leadership, merit, character and involvement and career purpose.

The scholarship application is available on the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office website.

Completed applications can be dropped off at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, 909 Court Street, or at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s substation in Pueblo West, 320 E. Joe Martinez Boulevard. Applications can also be mailed to Yvette Robinson, 320 E. Joe Martinez Blvd., Pueblo West CO. 81007.

The application deadline is February 26.

For more information, contact Yvette Robinson at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719)

583-6407 or at robinsoy@pueblocounty.us or County Sheriffs of Colorado at www.csoc.org.