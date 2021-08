Does it seem like it's hotter than it used to be? A check of the numbers shows it is, at least when you compare how often it hits 90 or higher in Colorado Springs.

The last afternoon of meteorological summer (August 31) will likely bring the 36th day at or above 90° in Colorado Springs in 2021. That seemed like a high number so I did a little bit of digging early Tuesday morning.

Kathy Torgerson, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, was kind enough to help me out with the detective work as she was finishing up an overnight forecast shift.

"For the 30-year period from 1991 to 2020, the average number of days at or above 90° in Colorado Springs each year is 23.3," said Torgerson.