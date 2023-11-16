(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A shelter-in-place has been ordered for the 5600 block of Tomiche Drive, near Stetson Hills and Tutt Boulevards in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Nov. 16 due to a wanted person in the area.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), people are asked to avoid the area and to stay indoors while they investigate a domestic disturbance and search for the suspect.

The shelter-in-place was issued just after 9:15 a.m. on Thursday. CSPD will issue an all-clear notice when appropriate.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates to this article when we get them.