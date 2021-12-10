Shelter in place order issued following shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shelter in place order has been issued following a shooting in the area of Morning Sun Avenue and Academy Boulevard.

UPDATE: FOX21 has been informed that police acitivty has ended in the situation of an armed and barricaded suspect behind the 24 Hour Fitness at Austin Bluffs and North Academy.

According to CSPD, a suspect fired at officers. When officers reportedly fired back, the suspect barricaded himself in a van.



A shelter in place order has been issued at CSPD responds to a shooting near Morning Sun Avenue and Academy Boulevard

At last report, the suspect has not been apprehended and the scene is still unsafe.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.